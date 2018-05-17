Red Bank Regional to Host Monmouth County Ninth Annual GAYLA on June 8

The Red Bank Regional GSA invites Monmouth Area teenagers to attend The GAYLA for LGBTQ youth and their allies at RBR on June 8. Pre-registration is required at www.makeitbetter4youth.org.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional (RBR) Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) is honored to be hosting the ninth annual Gayla, on June 8. This well-attended and exciting event gives LGBTQ+ youth and Allies, a safe and friendly space to dance and socialize. The Gayla will take place from 6:30 –9:30 pm; RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. Admission to The Gayla is $20. Pre-registration is required. If interested visit the makeitbetter4youth.org website for registration information. Contact RBR GSA advisor Stacy Liss for more information at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 732-842-8000, ext. 1-363.

Stacy Liss states, “The GAYLA is an annual event and initiative started by the Monmouth County, Make it Better for Youth Foundation. The Monmouth County Consortium for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Questioning Youth, is the umbrella organization of concerned educators, community leaders, arts & cultural organizations, businesses & individuals who are pooling resources and ideas to provide more social, cultural & educational opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth across our geographic region.”