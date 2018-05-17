Historic Battery Lewis Dedication Postponed

HIGHLANDS— Due to the anticipated inclement weather, the dedication of Battery Lewis at Hartshorne Woods Park in Highlands, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 19, has been postponed to Saturday, June 16 at 10 a.m. The Battery Lewis Open House will take place as scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.

During the Open House, visitors are welcome to tour the Battery and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. Park System staff will be on hand to answer questions about the history of the site, and the restoration that was recently completed.

After the Open House, Historic Battery Lewis will be open for tours from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, May 24 through October. These tours, offered on the hour, are free and open to individuals and groups up to 30 people. Please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312, for more information about Historic Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Woods Park or the Monmouth County Park System. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.