Middletown Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - On May 17, 2018 at approximately 11:55am, Middletown Twp. Police responded to State Highway 36 for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers determined that the crash involved a single motor vehicle that struck a utility pole. The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the highway in the area of Royal Court.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries. The driver’s information is not being released at this time. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Cpl. Andrew Micalizzi of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2049.