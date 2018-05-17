Holy Cross School Class of 2018 Accepted to Top High Schools

photo: Holy Cross School Class of 2018 proudly display their chosen high schools.

RUMSON, NJ – Spring is an exciting time for eighth grade students, as they await acceptances from their prospective high schools and choose the next step on their educational path. The Holy Cross School Class of 2018 applied to high schools across Monmouth County, and they were accepted to their top choices, several with additional honors.

Six young men were accepted the Christian Brothers Academy, while four young ladies were accepted to Trinity Hall. Of note, Christina Donnelly of Rumson received a Merit Award from Trinity Hall based on her top performance on the entrance exam combined with a strong admissions application, which includes grades, teacher recommendations and essays.

photo: Left to right, Julian Mattioli of Colts Neck, Orianna Nolan of Highlands and Ainsley Lang of Shrewsbury.

Several students were accepted to some of the most prestigious public academies in Monmouth County. Orianna Nolan of Highlands was accepted to the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, (M.A.S.T.); Ainsley Lang of Shrewsbury was accepted to Communications High School; Michael Bennett of Long Branch was accepted to the Red Bank Regional Visual and Performing Arts Academy; and Julian Mattioli of Colts Neck was accepted to the Colts Neck High School Law and Public Service Academy (LPS). Julian’s mother, Mary Mattioli, shares her gratitude for her children’s education at Holy Cross, which also prepared her daughter, now a junior at LPS. “As a parent, I feel Holy Cross has given them the structure, discipline and academic foundation needed to succeed in a vigorous program such as LPS.”

photo: Scholarship recipients Jaime Fontanella of Atlantic Highlands (left) and Elizabeth Bertsch of Red Bank.

Jaime Fontanella was named a Red Bank Catholic Mercy Scholar at Red Bank Catholic High School. Jaime will receive a four year, half tuition scholarship provided she maintains a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Her mother, Samantha Fontanella, reflected on what is special about Holy Cross School. “It’s not just that everyone knows each other. It’s that everyone is appreciated for who they are; the students are encouraged to communicate in their own way.”

Elizabeth Bertsch was accepted to the Capstone Academy at Mater Dei Prep and has also received a four year, renewable scholarship for her outstanding academic accomplishments. Her parents, Marie and William Bertsch, say of her accomplishments, “We are so very proud of Elizabeth, her hard work and determination. We are truly blessed and want to thank Holy Cross School for the excellent education she has received over the past nine years and for the outstanding faculty and staff that have given Elizabeth the best education.”

photo: Left to right, Meghan Feddeler of Monmouth Beach, Madeline Barber of Rumson, Christina Donnelly of Rumson and Ciara Clifford of Rumson.

Holy Cross School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in Rumson, NJ, is dedicated to educating the whole child in faith, knowledge and character in a God-centered, family atmosphere. For more information, please visit www.holycrossschoolrumson.org or call 732-842-0348, ext 1128, to schedule a visit.