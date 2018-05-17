Harbor Worship Services Begin May 27

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church is proud to announce that their Harbor Worship will begin on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

The church will gather at 8:30am at the gazebo located on Sutton Walk in the Atlantic Highlands Harbor. The event will take place each Sunday from May 27 to September 2, 2018, with the exception of July 1 and 8.

During the Sunday services in the harbor, Reverend Jill Hubbard-Smith and music director Conrad Erdt will lead the congregation with a mixture of worship and song while enjoying the summer mornings by the bay.

All are welcome to the Harbor Service regardless of age or denomination. Pets are also welcome to join their owners for the service. Some shaded seating will be available and a playground is located next to the gazebo for those with children.

In the event of rain, the service will be moved to the church’s Atlantic Highlands location at 96 Third Ave., Atlantic Highlands at 8:30am. Changes in location will be announced on the church’s Facebook page.

For more information about these services, or the church itself, please contact their office at (732) 291-0485, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit their Facebook page: Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church.