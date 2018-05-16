Brookdale Appoints New President

PHOTO: Dr. David Stout, of Wall, appointed as the college’s seventh president

LINCROFT, NJ - The Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees voted unanimously on May 15 to appoint Dr. David Stout as the college’s seventh president. Stout served as the college’s interim president since July 1, 2017, replacing former president Dr. Maureen Murphy who left the college in June 2017.

The appointment concludes a nationwide search launched in the fall of 2018. “We are confident that Dr. Stout is the right person to serve as chief executive officer at one of the finest community college’s in the nation,” said Carl Guzzo, Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees Chair. “He has made significant inroads during his tenure as interim president and is the best candidate to lead us to the next level of excellence.”

The pool of 48 candidates was narrowed down through a screening process that consisted of interviews with a screening committee that included college trustees, faculty, administrators, students, alumni, and a member of the community. The committee selected Stout, and two others as finalists. Faculty, staff and students met the three finalists in public forum and provided feedback to the full board.

“I am honored to have been selected as Brookdale’s president and I count it a privilege to serve alongside a group of talented employees and committed trustees. Brookdale has a history that spans more than 50 years and a legacy that has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives. I am eager to continue the work of fulfilling our vision of transforming the lives of our students.

Stout first joined the college in 1997 as a learning assistant. Throughout his 20-year Brookdale career, Stout has worked as a student counselor, a full-time faculty member, department chair of the psychology and human services department and dean of the college’s Freehold campus, and most recently as Brookdale’s chief student services officer and vice president for student success.

As vice president for student success, Stout has overseen nearly all of Brookdale’s student services offices, including recruitment, registration, financial aid, counseling, career development, athletics and veterans services. He has also served as a member of Brookdale’s senior executive leadership team and the president’s cabinet.

Outside of Brookdale, Stout has served as an adjunct faculty member at Monmouth, Rutgers, Kean and Thomas Edison State universities.

Stout’s top priorities for Brookdale include strengthening community engagement by addressing community needs and aligning exceptional academic programs to meet those needs.

“Thanks to the support of our Freeholders and the efforts of many community partnerships, Brookdale will continue to focus on fostering student success, creating lifelong learning opportunities, and enhancing the economic development of Monmouth County,” Stout said.

Dr. Stout is a resident of Wall, NJ.