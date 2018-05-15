Red Bank Regional Photo Majors Win Multiple Awards

PHOTO: CeCe McCarthy, Little Silver recently earned recognition for her work at Congressman Smith’s 2018 Annual Congressional Art Competition. Her peers, (right, left to right) Bridget Kelly, Shrewsbury; Stephanie Flores, Bradley Beach; Chloe Rosen, Little Silver, also placed in a regional photo competition held in Ocean County.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - As part of their learning experience, Red Bank Regional (RBR) Visual & Performing Art majors enter many competitions on regional, state and national levels. Recently RBR photo majors have been multiply recognized for their exceptional work.

PHOTO: CeCe McCarthy’s “Sky Light” won a Congressional Art Award.

According to their teacher Dawn Lisko, “The work that earned these students multiple awards showcases both their talent for photography and advanced use of technique, both in film and digital. These students continue to push their creativity to explore new and exciting ideas.”

PHOTO: “Through Rose Colored Glasses” by Chloe Rosen,

Senior CeCe McCarthy, 17, of Little Silver’s work “Sky Light” was recognized at the Fourth Congressional annual District competition. Ce Ce’s was one of eight students who placed out of more than 90 participants in the competition. She was honored by Congressman Chris Smith at the awards luncheon held at Robert Wood Johnson-Hospital’s Lakefront Art Gallery in Hamilton, NJ on April 12.

PHOTO: “La Nina” by Stephanie Flores

Three other RBR photo majors earned awards at the Ocean County Camera Association’s photo show held in April. They were: senior Bridget Kelley, 18, Shrewsbury, for her photograph “Nomad;” sophomore Chloe Rosen, 16, Little Silver, for “Through Rose Colored Glasses;” and junior Stephanie Flores, 17, Bradley Beach, for her inspirational work “La Nina.” All three photographers now move on to a national competition run by the Photographic Society of America.

PHOTO: “Nomad by Bridget Kelly

RBR VPA Photo Majors recently won photography awards in the Ocean Count Camera Association. They will now compete in a national competition run by the Photographic Society of America.