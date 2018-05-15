Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County Hosts A Taste for Homes on May 21

FREEHOLD, NJ - On May 21 from 6-9 pm, Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County will be hosting its annual Food and Wine Tasting event, A Taste for Homes, at the Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank, NJ. This event celebrates the impact and difference that volunteers and businesses have made to provide people in the community with a safe and affordable place to live. Over 20 local vendors and restaurants will participate. All proceeds from the event will support the organization's efforts this year throughout their service territory that covers 83% of Monmouth County.

Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County has built more than 50 new homes and assisted hundreds of families over the last 29 years. Since 2013, with the support of volunteers the organization has built 12 houses, assisted over 130 families with Sandy related repairs and reached many others through its A Brush with Kindness and Ramp and Rails projects.

"The annual A Taste for Homes event at the Oyster Point Hotel continues to help us support our mission to build homes, communities and hope. It has grown to be an anticipated annual event where we can celebrate our honorees. We are so grateful for their generosity," said Diane Kinnane, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County. "These events help us emphasize the need for support of affordable housing and programs that help individuals maintain independence in their homes," she added.

Honoree Profiles

• Corporate Citizen Award: OceanFirst Bank has been a generous supporter of Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County since 2013. Their support enabled the rebuilding efforts immediately after Hurricane Sandy and the continued support has aided in the building of new homes in Long Branch and Atlantic Highlands.

• Women Build Leadership Award: Kim Stulb, a Monmouth County native and current resident of Hazlet, will be honored with the Women Build Leadership Award. Since 2014, Kim has been an incredible asset as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County championing the annual A Taste for Homes event since 2016 and providing graphic design and marketing assistance to the organization. She is employed by T&M Associates, based in Middletown, as a Senior Proposal Manager.

• Circle of Contractors: This year, Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County will honor a group of contractors that have provided generous support through in-kind donations and skilled volunteer labor. This year's honorees include: Ace Home Improvements, Fortified Roofing, KRFC Design Center, Petruzzelli Brothers Excavating & Landscape Supply, Russo Seamless Gutter, and Woodhaven Lumber & Millwork.

Individual tickets for the event are $100 per person and include a food and wine tasting. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle and gift auction. The event is produced in partnership with DNB Events. To purchase tickets or receive information on sponsorship packages, please visit www.habitatmonmouth.org/tasteforhomes.

Restaurants and vendors include:

26 West on the Navesink, Anjelica's, B2 Bistro, Blu Grotto Ristorante, The Bistro at Red Bank, Boondock's Fishery, Danny's Steakhouse, Dive, Eagle Specialty Coffee, Fox Hollow Winery, Holmdel Buy-Rite, Jerry's Vodka, Lunch Break, Marilyn Schlossbach Catering & Events, McLoone's - Tinton Falls, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ross Brewing, Teak Restaurant, Teascapes, The Vintage Cake, The West Side Eatery, and Tuscany Specialty Foods.

About Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County

Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County (HFHMC), serving Northeast and Western Monmouth County, is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity with the mission to put God's love into action. The organization brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope and a vision of realizing a decent place to live. HFHMC seeks to eliminate sub-standard housing and help low-income families achieve the dream of homeownership throughout its service area. It works with communities to develop decent and affordable housing where people can live and raise their families. In 2013, the affiliate hosted a Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project site in Union Beach to continue Sandy Relief projects in the area. The affiliate has built over 50 new homes and continues to support families through its A Brush with Kindness and Ramps & Rails programming. The affiliate currently services 83% of Monmouth County and includes the following towns and municipalities: Aberdeen, Allentown, Atlantic Highlands, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Englishtown, Fair Haven, Farmingdale, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel, Howell, Keansburg, Keyport, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Matawan, Middletown, Millstone Township, Monmouth Beach, Morganville, Ocean Township, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, and West Long Branch. For more information visit www.habitatmonmouth.org.

