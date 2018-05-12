FC Monmouth Home Opener Postponed Due To Weather

RED BANK, NJ - FC Monmouth soccer club regrets that the home opener scheduled for Saturday, May 12 at Count Basie Park in Red Bank, NJ has been postponed. Multiple weather forecasts call for thunderstorms throughout the evening, which would make conditions unpleasant for fans and dangerous for players.

A make-up date for the postponed match against Electric City Shock of Scranton, PA will be announced soon, and the club now looks forward to opening the home schedule against rival Atlantic City FC Saturday, May 26 at 6pm.

FC Monmouth opened its inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) on the road at Atlantic City FC Wednesday May 9, falling 2-0 to the Aces.

FC Monmouth’s next match is on the road versus FC Motown Saturday, May 19 at 6pm. FC Motown, which plays at Drew University in Madison, this week advanced in the first round of the US Open Cup, defeating the New York Red Bulls U-23 team 2-0 on two goals from former New York Red Bull, Dilly Duka.

For tickets, fan gear, and more information please visit https://www.fcmonmouth.com and follow FC Monmouth on social media @WeAreMonmouth.

ABOUT FC MONMOUTH

FC Monmouth is the Shore’s minor league soccer team, playing in the Keystone Division of the National Professional Soccer League. Founded in 2017, FC Monmouth’s mission is to entertain and inspire Monmouth County with a deep commitment to community.