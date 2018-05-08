An Exciting River Adventure for Children

Navesink Maritime Heritage Association (NMHA) is pleased to announce that it is taking registrations for its long-running and award-winning RIVER RANGERS (SM) summer canoeing program for youngsters age 10-14.

Parents, guardians, and grandparents are encouraged to REGISTER their children/ grandchildren at www.NavesinkMaritime.org/RiverRangers.

Each program runs in July and August from Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM - 1:30PM.

River Rangers paddle and explore the Navesink and Swimming Rivers and Shadow lake in colorful wooden canoes.

These young River Rangers learn boating and teamwork skills, gain new friends, and obtain an understanding of the local maritime environment and wildlife.

They will enjoy paddling, swimming, and learning something of the on-water and under-water life while having fun.

Cost per child per week is $245.00. Price includes canoe, life vest, paddle, expert supervision. Child must be age 10-14 and able to swim.

Learn more about River Rangers at www.navesinkMaritine.org/RiverRangers

About Navesink Maritime Heritage Association

Navesink Maritime Heritage Association is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving knowledge and appreciation of Monmouth County's maritime heritage through programs that teach wooden boat building and the boat handling skills; through preserving the history of Monmouth County's wooden boat builders and other maritime history; and through experiential on-the-water programs of River Rangers for children age 10-14 and Sea Scout Ship Navesink for coed youth age 14-21.

Contact email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.