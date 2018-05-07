Monmouth County SPCA Spring Dog Walk and Pet Fair Raises $110,000

PHOTO: by George Ertle Photography

EATONTOWN, NJ – May 7th, 2018 - The Monmouth County SPCA celebrated 24 Years of Paws Walking for a Cause at their Annual Spring Dog Walk & Pet Fair on Saturday, April 28th at Brookdale Community College. The event, held in conjunction with corporate partner Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, was a huge success for the organization, raising $110,000 for the thousands of homeless animals that pass through the shelter every year. Another major event sponsor this year was VCA Animal Hospitals, who have locations all across New Jersey.

Over 1,000 people and their pets convened on the Brookdale Campus in the pristine spring weather to enjoy the festivities and support the mission of the MCSPCA. The Monmouth County SPCA welcomed back Jimmy Steal as the event emcee with The Wag as the musical guest. A new attraction this year was Merck, who offered onsite microchipping for dogs. Activities included live demonstrations from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Dog Agility through the Jersey Shore Agility Group (JAG), a new “Pet & Owner Look-a-Like” contest plus the ever so popular, “Cutest Tricks Contest” which were both judged by several of the special attendees. The Monmouth County SPCA’s “Ask the Trainer” booth was one of the main draws for the shelter where attendees could get tips and tricks for their furry friends.

On the beautiful walkways of the Brookdale campus, over 100 vendors displayed their unique products, with many donating 10% of their sales back to the shelter. One lucky Long Branch resident took over $9,000 home through the 50/50 Raffle but luckiest of all were the 8 dogs that found their forever homes at the event! Next year will be the 25th Anniversary for the event and there are already special things in store for the celebration!

The Monmouth County SPCA now looks forward to their upcoming events such as the “Pooches & Smooches” singles event in collaboration with Green Leaf Pet Resort on Thursday, May 17th, the second annual "Nine & Dine" Golf Tournament held on June 14th, their “Sip, Savor, Support” high end wine tasting held on June 24th and their annual Fur Ball Gala scheduled for September 22nd. For more information on any upcoming events please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1945 to care for the community's homeless, neglected and abused animals. Our mission is to protect and advocate for all animals.

We are dedicated to enforcing animal cruelty laws; providing a safe haven for homeless, abused and abandoned pets while they await adoption; reducing pet over-population through spay/neutering; and cultivating their humane treatment through education and service. In 2017 we cared for more than 4,000 animals. The Monmouth County SPCA relies solely on private donations to fund these important initiatives.

We provide services to the community including pet adoptions, a full service veterinary clinic, dog training and behavior, humane law enforcement, lost and found, trap neuter and return for free-roaming cats, humane education, pet therapy, and a pet food pantry that helps provide pet food and supplies for low-income families.