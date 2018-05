Keansburg's Volunteer Beach Clean Up - Saturday, May 19th

Opponents on the Gridiron - Teammates on the Bayshore

KEANSBURG, NJ - The football players from the following teams will meet on Saturday, May 19, 2018 for a major clean-up along the Bayshore:

Keansburg Titans

Raritan Rockets

Holmdel Hornets

Keyport Red Raiders

Middletown North Lions

Matawan Huskies

Mater Dei Prep Seraphs

St. John Vianney Lancers

More than 175 players will meet at 9:00 am at Beachway and Main Street, Keansburg (9/11 Memorial) for assignments.