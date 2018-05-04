Afternoon Tea to Fund Scholarship for Highlands Student at HHRS

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea to benefit the Historical Society of Highlands Scholarship Fund on Saturday, June 9th at 12:30 pm. at the Community Center, 22 Snug Harbor Ave., Highlands. This year, for the first time, the Historical Society will present a scholarship to a graduating Highlands student at Henry Hudson Regional High School.

The menu features scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, tea sandwiches, freshly baked sweets, fresh fruit and a selection of teas. Historical, vintage dress, traditional afternoon tea attire - hats and gloves for the ladies - or business casual dress requested. Gentlemen are encouraged to attend. Look forward to entertainment, door prizes and special guests during the afternoon.

The cost is $22 per person; seating is limited and reservations must be made in advance. For more information and to reserve your spot, call the Society's president, Sheila Weinstock at 732-291-9374 or make checks payable to HSH, P.O. Box 13, Highlands, NJ 07732.