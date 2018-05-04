NJ Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day and Memorial Day Celebrations

HOLMDEL, NJ - The month of May gives us two, very special opportunities to remember and honor veterans and their service, Remembrance Day and Memorial Day.

Please mark your calendars and plan to join us for one or both of these events.

In addition to engaging programs and distinguished speakers, guests can also participate in meaningful education opportunities offered through the Museum and Educational Center.

NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Monday, May 7

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation welcomes members of the community to celebrate the lives of Vietnam War combat veterans during the Remembrance Day Ceremony on May 7, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Former Lieutenant Governor, Kim Guadagno, will also be attending.

She will be honoring the medal winners and

delivering a special announcement about the NJVVMF.

Colonel Mark Piterski joins us for this year's ceremony as the keynote speaker. Colonel Piterski serves as the acting Deputy Adjutant General of New Jersey and the Assistant Adjutant General - Army.

During the ceremony, the DMAVA Division of Veterans Services will award 39 medal recipients with the NJ Distinguished Service Medal, NJ Meritorious Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Desert Storm Medal and POW/MIA Medal.

Join us on:

MEMORIAL DAY

Monday, May 28

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial will honor veterans who served in all wars during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The keynote speaker this year will be Chuck Sevola, vice president and head of Prudential's Veteran Initiatives office and an Army veteran.

As always, the program includes a presentation of wreaths by various area organizations as well as the NJVVMF scholarship awards ceremony. The "In Memory" program will also be part of the day, honoring those who served in Vietnam and returned home, but later died as a result of their tour.

Both the Remembrance Day and Memorial Day events will be held at the Memorial, located at 1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, NJ, Exit 116 off the Garden State Parkway. The Vietnam Era Museum and Educational Center will be open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS' MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation offers a meaningful and engaging experience that recognizes the sacrifices, courage and valor of Vietnam veterans and that encourages and fosters a thorough understanding of the Vietnam Era including the political, historical, social, cultural and military aspects, which affected the United States, and especially New Jersey.

The NJVVMF's Museum & Educational Center is located adjacent to the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial off the Garden State Parkway at exit 116 in Holmdel, NJ. Hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and by special appointment. Admission is $7 adults; $5 senior citizens and students; and children 10 years of age or younger and veterans and active military personnel are free. For more information on the Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center, visit www.njvvmf.org or call (732) 335-0033.

The NJVVMF received an Operating Support Grant from the

New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State