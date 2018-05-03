Free 1864-style 'base ball' game at Longstreet Farm

PHOTO CAPTION: A Monmouth Furnace player runs for second base during a recent "vintage" game.

HOLMDEL, NJ - There will be no admission charge when the Jersey Shore's team in the Mid-Atlantic Vintage Base Ball League plays in Holmdel next Saturday (5/19/18).

The Monmouth Furnace Base Ball Club (the name of the sport was two words in the 19th century) will face the Brooklyn Atlantics at Historic Longstreet Farm in Holmdel Park, 44 Longstreet Road, at 11 a.m.

The teams will play by 1864 rules – swinging wood bats at underhand pitches, and fielding the ball without gloves.

“Our entertaining games authentically re-enact the roots of the national pastime,” explained Russ McIver of Allenhurst, the team captain. “We make history come alive on spring and summer weekends, with quaint but fast-paced action on the field.”

This season, Monmouth Furnace will also play in South Amboy, Manasquan, Little Silver, Piscataway and Atlantic Highlands, as well as in nearby states.

The club's members come from all over the Shore region. They range from teenagers to senior citizens. The group often plays at historic sites such as Allaire Village. Monmouth Furnace was the original name of the 1800s Wall Township business that became Allaire Iron Works.

McIver said the team is always looking for additional baseball and softball players who want to have “good old-fashioned fun as they learn how their favorite game started.” Prospective players and fans can get more information at 732-859-7643 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .