Holy Cross School Participates in Annual Diocesan Day of Service

PHOTO: Eighth graders Ciara Clifford of Rumson (left) and Grace Bertoldo of Oceanport carry books donated by third grade families to the music room for packing.

RUMSON, NJ – The Catholic Diocese of Trenton Day of Service was Friday, April 27th. The Day of Service is an annual event in which every Catholic school in the Diocese, over forty, comes together to complete a massive service project on the same day. This year, the focus was on children helping children.

The theme for the service project was Hearts to Hospitals: Hearts to Lead, Hands to Help. Each school designed their own project to send tokens of happiness and well wishes to children who are currently being treated in local hospitals. In Monmouth County, the hospitals served included Bayshore, Riverview Medical Center, CentraState and Monmouth Medical Centers.

In order to meet the challenge, Holy Cross School asked families from each grade level to contribute specific items, ensuring the gifts collected would meet a wide variety of ages and interests. For example, Preschool classes collected toddler board books; Kindergarten collected puzzles; Grade 1 contributed coloring books; and Grade 2 contributed boxes of crayons. The upper grades collected items for older patients including handheld puzzle games, chapter books and maze books. During Religion classes, students made greeting cards of well wishes for young patients and thanks for hospital staff.

PHOTO: Seventh graders Anthony Primavera of West Long Branch (left) and Michael Campanella of Rumson carry a box of puzzles donated by Kindergarten families.

Holy Cross Student Council was enlisted to collect each homeroom’s box of donations and set up an assembly line in the school’s music room to group the gifts by age and interest. They made goodie bags for toddlers, little girls and boys, and teenage girls and boys. A homemade card was placed in each bag. In all, Holy Cross families donated over 450 gifts, which were consolidated into 125 gift bags. The gifts will be distributed to area hospitals by the Diocese of Trenton.

PHOTO: Members of the Holy Cross School Student Council with their completed gift bags ready for transport.

