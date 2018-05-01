Keyport GardenWalk Set for June 2-3

KEYPORT, NJ - A free, self-guided walking/biking tour of 30+ public and private gardens in historic Keyport (Monmouth County). Pick up your complimentary KGW Garden Guide (map included) at the Keyport Waterfront Park pavilion to start the GardenWalk. Complimentary pedicabs for visitors who would like to enjoy a 15-20 minute ride past select gardens.

Free GardenTalks each morning at Keyport Borough Hall (70 W. Front St.) at 9:30 am.

June 2 Speakers: Kirsty Dougherty and Erin Koberle-"Gardens of the Cotswalds-Inspirations and Lessons..." June 3 Speaker: Ed Norman - "Backyard Birds and Beyond"

Keyport GardenWalk has been named the "Best Outdoor Event" in the Asbury Park Readers' Choice Poll for the last 5 years and attracts thousands of visitors. Live music provided by talented local musicians.

lease visit http://www.keyportgardenwalk.org for more information.