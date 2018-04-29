Investigation Continues in Fatal Shooting, Motor Vehicle Crash

FREEHOLD – Route 18 is now reopened in both directions following a shooting and motor vehicle accident investigation that closed the roadway north and south, between 537 and 34 overnight and into the morning, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On 4/29/2018 at 1:58am, Colts Neck Police Department fielded a 911 call for assistance on Route 18 south, south of 537. Once on scene they located a single motor vehicle crash involving a 2009 Mercedes Benz C350. The driver Lloyd Earl Sanders, 54, of Neptune City, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A 52-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan Mahoney 1-800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Department Detective Rich Zarrillo 732-780-7323.

Individuals who feel the need to remain anonymous, but who may have information relevant to this investigation can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of criminals and fugitives.