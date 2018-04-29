Daughters of the American Revolution Announce Essay Winners

PHOTO: Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth DAR - April 23, 2018 - History Essay Contest Awards Night. All 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place and honorable mention winners along with their teachers. Ceremony was held at Shrewsbury Borough Hall, Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury, NJ)

SHREWSBURY, NJ - DAR conducts an essay contest each year with local public, private, parochial schools and registered home study programs, grades five through eight invited to participate. This year, 9 schools participated with 606 essay entries.

This year’s topic was “Wordl War I: Remembering the War to End All Wars.”

The Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter held its award night on April 23 at the Shrewsbury, NJ Borough Hall. At the ceremony, every student who participated received a certificate of participation from the local chapter with winners receiving certificates and DAR American History medals.

The 2018 winners for the Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter American History Essay Contest are:

6Th Grade

1st Peter Noble- St. Leo the Great-Lincroft

7th Grade

1st Thomas Villapiano—St. Leo the Great-Lincroft

8th Grade

1st Seton Smith- St. Leo the Great-Lincroft

In addition, Thomas Villapiano—won 1st place for 7th grade on both the State level and the Eastern Division of the U.S. Seton Smith won 1st place for 8th grade on the State level.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.

The Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter has been participating in this national essay contest of over 25 years, with the yearly topic coming from DAR headquarters in Washington, DC.

Anyone interested in receiving more information about the Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter NSDAR, should contact: Elaine