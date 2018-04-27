Become a Park System Volunteer

PHOTO: Trail maintenance volunteers

LINCROFT- Looking for a way to feel good, meet people with common interests, and spend more time in your county parks? Become a Park System volunteer! It’s never been easier to get started. The Park System is offering several workshops and training sessions for volunteers and those interested in becoming one.

Here’s what is planned:

Beach Clean-up

Sunday, May 6 from 12-2 p.m.

Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Please bring work gloves and dress for the weather. Open to ages 14 and up; 13 and under with parent.

Beach Nesting Bird Monitor Training Workshop

Sunday, May 6 from 1-3 p.m.

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch.

Join Christina “Kashi” Davis and Pam Prichard of New Jersey’s Fish & Wildlife and learn how you can help protect the nests of endangered shorebirds. Open to ages 18 and up.

Trails Training Workshop

Tuesday, May 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft

This workshop is designed for prospective volunteers interested in becoming part of the Park System Volunteer Trails Team. Open to ages 16 and up, the session covers Park System safety rules, tools and equipment, and maintenance overview.

Find Your Path in Volunteering

Wednesday, May 16 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft

Learn about the many unique opportunities the Volunteer In Parks Program has to offer during this two hour orientation. Open to ages 14 and up.

Welcome Desk/Naturalist Program Assistant Training

Wednesday, May 23 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Join us for an overview of this volunteer docent position. Open to ages 18 and up.

First-time volunteers are asked to fill out a volunteer form. Forms are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or on site. For more information and additional volunteer opportunities including special events such as the Creative Arts & Music Festival, Deep Cut Gardens Open House and Walnford Day, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com, call the Park System volunteer office at 732-842-4000, ext. 4283, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

