AH First Presbyterian Sermon: Follow the Verbs

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS --- Pastor Kathy Genus, will mark the fifth Sunday of Easter by offering a sermon entitled "Follow the Verbs" at the First Presbyterian Church.

All area residents are invited to attend the 10 a.m. service at the 127-year-old church at Third and East Highland avenues.

Genus plans on exploring Acts 8:26-40 and "to build on the idea of being a witness for Christ."

"In this interaction, Phillip gently teaches and nudges a young man into the faith," according to the pastor.

"We are to be lifelong witnesses and the manner which we approach this task will say a great deal about who we are," she says.

Juliette Anderson will serve as liturgist during the service.

Music Director David Nunez will provide the music.

Among the hymns to be sung are "When Morning Gilds the Skies," "Let Us Build a House" and "For Everyone Born."

Genus, who lives in Toms River with her husband, Frank, is a graduate both Thomas A. Edison College and New Brunswick Theological Seminary and is a certified Christian educator in the Presbyterian Church USA. She is the former pastor of the Osceola Presbyterian in Clark.

The Rev. Dr. Byron E. Shafer will be in the pulpit Sunday May 5 in Gensus' absence.

Shafer, who lives in East Windsor Township, is a professor emeritus at Fordham University.