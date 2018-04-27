Red Bank Regional Presents Spring Dance Extravaganza

PHOTO: RBR Dance Majors present their Spring Dance Extravaganza on Friday, May 4.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional (RBR) High School will present its Spring Dance Extravaganza on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 7 pm. The RBR Visual & Performing Arts Academy (VPA) dance majors will present a variety of contemporary, ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz and modern dance numbers in the RBR Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and children over 12; $5 for senior citizens and children under 12. Red Bank Regional students and faculty attend free. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The show features choreography created by the students, their teacher, Cara Scacco, as well as two guest artists. Mrs. Scacco set an emotional contemporary ballet piece for the underclassmen as well as a contemporary “farewell” piece for the junior and senior dance majors. Guest choreographer Veronica Cheeseboro, a teaching artist and student of the Rutgers University Ed.M. program, choreographed an intricate and fierce large group opening hip hop piece. Sara Martino, part time lecturer at Rutgers University and also an Ed.M. student, choreographed an athletic modern work for the underclassmen.

Lauren Marcolus, a junior dance major from Atlantic Highlands, describes the program. “I am so lucky to have the chance to be a part of the Red Bank Regional Dance Program and dance with such a talented group of students every single day in school. I have had the opportunity to not only learn and perform pieces choreographed by our teacher, guest artists, and fellow students, but create and set my own choreography for as many as twenty students in my class. This program has challenged me, helped me grow as a dancer, and led me to develop a love of choreographing; being a part of it has made my high school experience truly one of a kind.”