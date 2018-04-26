Public Invited to Celebrate Monmouth County History with the 11th Annual ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’

FREEHOLD, NJ – The annual “Weekend in Old Monmouth” event returns the first weekend in May with 46 historic sites throughout Monmouth County opening their doors to visitors at the same time.
“A Weekend in Old Monmouth showcases our county’s incredibly rich history and is a great way for residents or visitors to spend the weekend,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission, which is the sponsor of the weekend event.
The historic sites can be viewed on a smart phone or computer via the downloadable tour book with map and links to the virtual tour, using a Geographic Information System (GIS) technology that precisely locate sites. Interested tour takers can view and learn about each site online and view the four suggested self-guided tours on the map to plan visits.
The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. In addition to the waived fees, the hours of operation are all the same for the two days. Hours for most sites are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 6. Tour visitors can see the places in any order and pick up the tour book and map at their first stop.
Highlights of the tour include Victorian homes, churches, lighthouses, museums, agriculture, industry, education and science. Each site contributes to the importance of preservation and history throughout Monmouth County and represent several historic themes:
- Shore: The tour includes sites on the northern, (Twin Lights and Seabrook Wilson House), central (Ocean Grove) and southern shores, (National Guard Militia Museum).
- Faith: Architectural gems of each of the last three centuries include 18thcentury Christ Church in Shrewsbury, 19th century All Saints Memorial in Middletown and 20thcentury St. Catharine’s in Spring Lake.
- The Revolutionary War: Major sites include the Monmouth Battlefield area and lesser known places such as the Burrowes Mansion in Matawan, Marlpit Hall and the Joseph Murray Farmhouse, both in Middletown.
- Military: The tour includes the Craig House at the National Historic Landmark Monmouth Battlefield, a witness to the famous battle and one of the more fascinating, but lesser known museums, and the New Jersey National Guard Militia Museum in Sea Girt with museum exhibits including fighter aircraft and tanks.
Many of the historic tour locations have received monies from County awards grants.
The annual Weekend in Old Monmouth tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which is dedicated to the preservation of the County's rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages citizen involvement.
2018 Weekend in Old Monmouth Tour Sites
All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown
Allaire Historic Village, Wall
Allen House, Shrewsbury Boro
Ardena School Museum, Howell
Baird House, Millstone Twp.
Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan
Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough
Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough
Craig House, Freehold Twp.
Crawford House, Tinton Falls
Dr. Robert Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel
Eatontown Museum, Eatontown
First Presbyterian Church, Rumson
Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough
Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Twp.
Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel
InfoAge Science Center (Camp Evans), Wall
Jewish Heritage Museum of Mon. Co., Freehold Twp. (open on Sunday only)
Keyport Historical Society
Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport
Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel
Marlpit Hall, Middletown
Monmouth County Historical Assn. Museum, Freehold Borough
Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck
Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown
National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt
Oakley Farm House, Freehold
Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Ocean Grove, Neptune Twp.
Ocean Township Historical Museum
Old First Church, Middletown
Old Tennent Church, Manalapan
Old Wall Historical Society, Wall
Parker Homestead, Little Silver
Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank
Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homestead) Historic District
St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake
Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club, Rumson
Seabrook-Wilson House, Middletown
Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury
Spring Lake Historical Society Museum, Spring Lake
Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park
Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands
Taylor-Butler House, Middletown
Twin Lights, Highlands
Village Inn, Englishtown
Wainford (Historic), Upper Freehold