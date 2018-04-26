Public Invited to Celebrate Monmouth County History with the 11th Annual ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’

FREEHOLD, NJ – The annual “Weekend in Old Monmouth” event returns the first weekend in May with 46 historic sites throughout Monmouth County opening their doors to visitors at the same time.



“A Weekend in Old Monmouth showcases our county’s incredibly rich history and is a great way for residents or visitors to spend the weekend,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission, which is the sponsor of the weekend event.

The historic sites can be viewed on a smart phone or computer via the downloadable tour book with map and links to the virtual tour, using a Geographic Information System (GIS) technology that precisely locate sites. Interested tour takers can view and learn about each site online and view the four suggested self-guided tours on the map to plan visits.

The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. In addition to the waived fees, the hours of operation are all the same for the two days. Hours for most sites are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 6. Tour visitors can see the places in any order and pick up the tour book and map at their first stop.

Highlights of the tour include Victorian homes, churches, lighthouses, museums, agriculture, industry, education and science. Each site contributes to the importance of preservation and history throughout Monmouth County and represent several historic themes:

Shore : The tour includes sites on the northern, (Twin Lights and Seabrook Wilson House), central (Ocean Grove) and southern shores, (National Guard Militia Museum).

: The tour includes sites on the northern, (Twin Lights and Seabrook Wilson House), central (Ocean Grove) and southern shores, (National Guard Militia Museum). Faith: Architectural gems of each of the last three centuries include 18 th century Christ Church in Shrewsbury, 19 th century All Saints Memorial in Middletown and 20 th century St. Catharine’s in Spring Lake.

Architectural gems of each of the last three centuries include 18 century Christ Church in Shrewsbury, 19 century All Saints Memorial in Middletown and 20 century St. Catharine’s in Spring Lake. The Revolutionary War: Major sites include the Monmouth Battlefield area and lesser known places such as the Burrowes Mansion in Matawan, Marlpit Hall and the Joseph Murray Farmhouse, both in Middletown.

Major sites include the Monmouth Battlefield area and lesser known places such as the Burrowes Mansion in Matawan, Marlpit Hall and the Joseph Murray Farmhouse, both in Middletown. Military: The tour includes the Craig House at the National Historic Landmark Monmouth Battlefield, a witness to the famous battle and one of the more fascinating, but lesser known museums, and the New Jersey National Guard Militia Museum in Sea Girt with museum exhibits including fighter aircraft and tanks.

Many of the historic tour locations have received monies from County awards grants.

The annual Weekend in Old Monmouth tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which is dedicated to the preservation of the County's rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages citizen involvement.

2018 Weekend in Old Monmouth Tour Sites

All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

Allaire Historic Village, Wall

Allen House, Shrewsbury Boro

Ardena School Museum, Howell

Baird House, Millstone Twp.

Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

Craig House, Freehold Twp.

Crawford House, Tinton Falls

Dr. Robert Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel

Eatontown Museum, Eatontown

First Presbyterian Church, Rumson

Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Twp.

Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

InfoAge Science Center (Camp Evans), Wall

Jewish Heritage Museum of Mon. Co., Freehold Twp. (open on Sunday only)

Keyport Historical Society

Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport

Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel

Marlpit Hall, Middletown

Monmouth County Historical Assn. Museum, Freehold Borough

Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck

Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt

Oakley Farm House, Freehold

Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Ocean Grove, Neptune Twp.

Ocean Township Historical Museum

Old First Church, Middletown

Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

Old Wall Historical Society, Wall

Parker Homestead, Little Silver

Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank

Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homestead) Historic District

St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake

Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club, Rumson

Seabrook-Wilson House, Middletown

Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury

Spring Lake Historical Society Museum, Spring Lake

Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

Twin Lights, Highlands

Village Inn, Englishtown

Wainford (Historic), Upper Freehold