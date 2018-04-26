Discover the Rich and Intriguing History of Monmouth County

IMAGE: Allen House, Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Historical Association’s five historic houses and Museum will be part of the 48 countywide historic sites opening their doors for this year’s “Weekend in Old Monmouth” on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6. Admission is free and tour guides will be on hand to welcome visitors and share the enduring legacy and fascinating lore of each location.

“We are excited to once again participate in this great event which, through the efforts of the Monmouth County Historical Commission, gives local history buffs as well as visitors from beyond the region a rare opportunity to see the richness, depth, and variety of Monmouth County’s history. It is a wonderful way to begin the season,” stated Chuck Jones, Interim Director of Monmouth County Historical Association.

MCHA has six locations participating during the weekend:

· Allen House (circa 1710; aka the Blue Ball Tavern) located at 400 Sycamore Avenue in Shrewsbury served the community as a tavern in the mid-18th century. Josiah Halstead’s tavern, now known as Allen House, served as the court, town hall, post office, dancehall and gathering place. It is the oldest surviving tavern in the county.

· Covenhoven House (circa 1752) located at 150 West Main Street in Freehold built for William and Elizabeth Covenhoven, later served as headquarters for British General Sir Henry Clinton before the Battle of Monmouth in June of 1778.

· Holmes-Hendrickson House (circa 1754) at 62 Longstreet Road in Holmdel stands as a rare surviving example of the vibrant cross-cultural melding of the English and Dutch in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

· Marlpit Hall (circa 1756) at 137 Kings Highway in Middletown was home to the prominent loyalist Taylor Family at the time of the Revolution. The house was restored, furnished and donated to Monmouth County Historical Association by Margaret Riker Haskell in 1936 when it became the first restored house museum in the region.

· Taylor-Butler House (circa 1853), 127 Kings Highway in Middletown is an elegant Victorian mansion situated on five wooded acres within the beautiful Middletown Village Historic District, built in 1853 by Joseph Dorset Taylor and his bride, Mary Holmes Taylor.

Plus, currently on display at the Museum, located in 1930’s era former residence at 70 Court Street in Freehold, are the critically acclaimed exhibits Tracking Sandy: Monmouth County Remembers and That Memorable Sabbath-Day: The Battle of Monmouth in Drawings, Paintings & Prints.

All MCHA properties are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during Weekend in Old Monmouth.

Visit Monmouth County Historical Commission at https://co.monmouth.nj.us/page.aspx?ID=3464 to see the other sites participating. During Weekend in Old Monmouth, each location will have maps and booklets available with complete information on the event.

About MCHA

Monmouth County Historical Association is a private non-profit organization that has been working to preserve history and provide educational opportunities since its founding in 1898. MCHA’s Museum and Library & Archives are located at 70 Court Street in Freehold. Museum hours are: Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Library & Archives are open Wednesdays through Saturdays. MCHA maintains five Historic Houses Museums throughout the county which are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from May 1 through September 30. For further information, please call (732) 462-1466 or visit the website at www.monmouthhistory.org. Monmouth County Historical Association received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.