Middletown-Lincroft Road to Close to Facilitate Parkway Repairs

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown-Lincroft Road between West Front Street and Nut Swamp Rd. / Dwight Rd., will be closed to traffic beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. in order to facilitate the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s final repairs to a Garden State Parkway bridge that was struck by a excavator being hauled on a flatbed truck in November 2017.



Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

“The County Public Works and Engineering Department is working closely with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority in order to ensure the Authority can complete the necessary repairs to their bridge,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Department. “We completely understand that road closures can be disruptive to motorists but rest assured these measures are being taken in order to provide a safe traveling environment for drivers and a protected work zone for the engineering crews.”

Middletown-Lincroft Road will be closed to all traffic beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 27 and remain closed until Sunday, April 29 at 4 p.m. One-way traffic will be permitted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 27 for school traffic only. All motorists should follow the posted detours.

In total, the County maintains of approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.