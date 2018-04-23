Officials Investigating Fire that Engulfed Two Middletown Homes

FREEHOLD, NJ – Police and personnel from the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause behind a fire that engulfed two homes in Middletown early Sunday morning, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

A 911 call alerted authorities that a fire at 16 Harmony Avenue in Middletown had completely engulfed the residence. As a result of the fire, the neighboring residence at 14 Harmony Avenue also caught fire and was consumed by the flames.

No injuries were reported as 16 Harmony Avenue was uninhabited and no one was home at the time of the fire at the 14 Harmony Avenue location.

The fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office and Middletown Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Wayne Raynor at 800-533-2215, Middletown Township Police Detective Al Scott at 732-615-2100.