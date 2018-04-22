Structure Fire on Harmony Ave. in North Middletown in Early Morning Hours

Photos by Laurie Kegley MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 5:12am on Sunday, April 22, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire, at 16 Harmony Avenue, Middletown in the North Middletown section of the Township. First arriving units found the entire 16 Harmony Avenue structure on fire and that it had extended to 14 Harmony Avenue due to radiant heat with heavy fire throughout the structure. A rapid search and rescue was performed on number 14. Multiple 2 ½ and 1 ¾” attack lines, as well an elevated master stream which extinguished the bulk of the fire. MTFD Fire Deputy Chief Steven Schweizer requested the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) support from the Belford Engine Fire Company to provide firefighter safety support to the initial assignment. Additionally, firefighter support from MTFD Stations 7 and 11 was requested to completely extinguish both structures.

Two Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply lines were employed to provide the water necessary to extinguish the structures simultaneously. Thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure all fire was extinguished. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the structure with the exception of the attached garage area.

The fire was considered under control at 5:53a.m. All units were cleared from the scene by 9:16a.m., Saturday 22 April, 2018.

Approximately 48 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Belford Engine, East Keansburg, Port Monmouth, Belford Independent and the Old Village Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit as well as the Safety Unit responded and operated at the scene. No injuries occurred.

Hazlet, and Keansburg First Aid Squads responded to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical services.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Deputy Chief Steven Schweizer.

The fire is being investigated by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall, Monmouth County Prosecutor, and the N.J. Fire Marshall’s offices.

Middletown Fire Department is an all-volunteer organization, if you would be interested in joining please visit: http://middletowntownshipfd.com/