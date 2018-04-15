10th Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale

Another Year of Treasure Hunting on the Navesink

RED BANK- The Red Bank Public Library is organizing the 10th Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 5, 9-2pm. Complete details for shoppers and sellers alike, including registration information, are available at the Red Bank Public Library online (www.redbanklibrary.org), or at the Library on 84 West Front St. (732-842-0690). Addresses of participating homes will be made available online and in paper form the Friday before the sale.

In a community well known for its shopping, dining and entertainment options, the Townwide Yard Sale is one more reason to head to Red Bank. Treasure hunters can spend the morning searching out bargains and wander downtown for some lunch. Over one hundred households have participated each year so there is sure to be something for everyone. Past years have seen sidewalks filled with people chatting about their finds, mingling with friends and trying to get the best price with some good natured haggling. People came from upstate New York and Pennsylvania just to see what the residents of Red Bank were selling.

All proceeds from the Townwide Yard Sale registrations will benefit the Red Bank Public Library. Spend the day on the banks of the Navesink searching for bargains and discover what a treasure Red Bank can be.