Structure Fire in the River Plaza Section of Middletown Township

PHOTO: Firefighters attack a fire at Doranne Lane in Middletown. Photos by Laurie Kegley MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer

At 10:54pm on Friday, April 13, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the dining room at 9 Doranne Lane, Middletown in the River Plaza section of the Township reported by the home owner. The structure was occupied at the time of the fire, all residents evacuated the structure safely prior to the fire departments arrival.

Upon arrival, 1st Assistant Chief Mount reported heavy fire showing from the front right side first and second floors of the structure. The first arriving unit was directed to deploy a 2 ½” attack line to the front door for an interior attack. Two additional 2 ½” attack lines were deployed (1) with a blitz monitor, the combination of the 3 lines darkened down the bulk of the fire. Phase 2 of the attack employed (3) 1 ¾” hand lines used on the first and second floors to extinguish the remaining fire. A Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) was requested and staged on scene. 800’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant by River Plaza Hose Co. which delivered water to scene. Positive pressure ventilation was employed to make the interior safer to work in and help expose hot spots. Thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure all fire was found. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout with the exception of the attached garage area.

PHOTO: Firefighters attack a fire at Doranne Lane in Middletown.

The fire was called under control by Chief Clarke at 11:36p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 2:37a.m., Saturday 14 April, 2018.

Approximately 30 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from River Plaza Hose Co., Lincroft Fire Co., Old Village Fire Company, Middletown Fire Co. #1, and Community Fire Co. of Leonardo. The MTFD Air Unit as well as the Safety Unit responded and operated at the scene. No injuries occurred.

Lincroft First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical services.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Ryan M. Clarke.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.