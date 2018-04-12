Spring Signing Day Sees 17 CBA Colts Commit to Division I Schools

PHOTO: 17 CBA student-athletes committed to play at Division I colleges across the country. credit: Larry Levanti/CBA Athletics

Athletes from six different sports will play at the next level

LINCROFT, N.J. – April 11, 2018 – Seventeen Christian Brothers Academy student-athletes inked their commitments to Division I colleges across the country during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The following CBA seniors will play at the Division I level next year:

• Logan Lukenda - Dartmouth College, Crew

• Will Acken - Yale University, Crew

• Richie Kohler - Rider University, Wrestling

• Peter Warshaw - Loyola University Maryland, Swimming

• Dimitri Maldonado - Rider University, Swimming

• Dan Mead - Cornell University, Track & Field

• Ryan Miele - Bucknell University, Track & Field

• Joey West - Seton Hall University, Swimming

• Jack Lotosky - Ohio State University, Track & Field

• Kyle Wicklund - University of Delaware, Crew

• Jake Lawrie - Marist College, Baseball

• Garrett Hegel - Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Crew

• David Marcano - La Salle University, Crew

• Blake Vastola - University of Pennsylvania, Crew

• Sean Kenney - University of San Diego, Crew

• Vince Kiechlin - Jacksonville University, Crew

• Ryan Hagan - Stevens Institute of Technology, Fencing

"Although signing your name only takes 30 seconds, the moment reflects years of preparation, sacrifice, and determination both in and out of the classroom, and will now afford you the incredible opportunity to fulfill your dreams and set you on a course to reach your fullest potential,” Director of Athletics Vito Chiaravalloti said. “Although we celebrate today, this moment represents your past and impacts your future. Congratulations to all our student athletes on this extraordinary achievement."

Throughout their CBA playing careers, each of these student-athletes has been part of one or more championships.

In total, nine members of the crew team have committed to continue rowing in college, which is the most CBA has ever had in a single class for the sport. Two athletes had previously committed in the fall.

The three swimming signees joined one teammate who committed in the fall to total four athletes from the 2018 state championship team.

With three track & field athletes committing, CBA will have six participate at the Division I level.

Overall, CBA had 29 student-athletes commit to play Division I athletics, with several expecting to walk-on their college team next year.