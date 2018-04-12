Park System Host Plant Swap on April 21

PHOTO: Bring plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers to Deep Cut Gardens, Red Hill Road, Middletown on Saturday, April 21 and take home the same size and number during the Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap.

MIDDLETOWN — The Monmouth County Park System will host its Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap on Saturday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown. Gardeners are invited to bring labeled plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Herb and vegetable seedlings are allowed. (Please note: invasive plants are not accepted; a list of invasive plants is available at www.njisst.org.) To allow for plant inspection, plant drop off will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Plants may be selected and taken home from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. A limited number of gardening carts will be available onsite; participants are welcome to bring their own.

This year empty glazed ceramic pots can be traded as well. Pots must be glazed and without damage. Terracotta pots will not be accepted. Visitors to the event will also enjoy demonstrations on propagation and other topics. For more information on the Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap, please call 732-671-6050.

For more information on Deep Cut Gardens or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.