County Commemorates Public Safety Telecommunication Week

FREEHOLD, NJ - Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce that the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders commemorated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week by honoring the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division’s public safety telecommunicators (PSTs) for a job well done.

“This is a great opportunity to say thank you to all the public safety telecommunicators for their hard work and commitment,” said Sheriff Golden. “These dedicated men and women are the unsung heroes of public safety and play a critical role in saving lives, but, all too often that work goes unnoticed.”

To commemorate the week, held from April 8 through April 15, Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry presented a proclamation recognizing the PSTs at the Board of Chosen Freeholder meeting on April 11. PST Allison Welker of Red Bank, who has an integral part of inputting critical data regarding the Project Lifesaver program and Special Needs Registry into the software system, accepted the proclamation on behalf of all the PSTs.

These men and women do an exceptional job serving Monmouth County 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and deserve much credit for their dedication and professionalism,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m honored to receive this acknowledgement on behalf of all my co-workers,” said Allison Welker. “We appreciate this recognition and are grateful that through our dedication and hard work we are able to assist and serve the public in emergency services.”

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center is staffed with 114 public safety telecommunicators who answer 9-1-1 calls for 50 agencies, which includes 47 municipalities, Brookdale Community College, Monmouth University and Naval Weapons Station Earle. It also provides dispatch services for 22 police departments, 69 fire companies and 37 first aid squads. The Communications Division processes more than 750,000 calls annually.

“Our public safety telecommunicators deserve a great deal of acknowledgement for their continued efforts,” said Sheriff Golden. “Without their commitment, police officers, firefighters and EMTs across Monmouth County would not be able to perform their daily duties in a safe and effective manner.”

In 1991, Congress proclaimed the second week in April as the nationally recognized week of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, recognizing the crucial role of public safety telecommunications personnel.