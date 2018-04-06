Terrified Dog on the Loose - Seen Last Week in Hazlet and Middletown

Message from Animal Control

HOLMDEL, NJ - A dog from out of the country has been loose in Middletown and Hazlet since Saturday. The dog was last seen Thursday morning on Palmer Avenue in Hazlet. Being that the dog has absolutely no idea where it is, it is running frantically all over the place. The dog is capable of winding up in Holmdel.

The dog is not aggressive. However, it is terrified and will bite out of fear if it is cornered. If the dog is approached, it will run as fast as it can in any direction including areas of heavy traffic as we have seen on Highway 35 in Middletown.

If the dog is seen, or if you have any questions regarding the dog, please contact Middletown Animal Control at 732-615-2097. We are hoping that dog will “settle” in area where it would be feasible to set our dog trap.

The owner of the dog is Kristine Ling of Middletown. Her phone number is 732-299-9810. She asks that she is updated on sightings as well.