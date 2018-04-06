Free Tours at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial

Join Vietnam Veteran Tour Guides Bill McClung and Dan O'Leary for free Saturday Tours on April 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations are not required. New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial off the Garden State Parkway at exit 116 in Holmdel, NJ.





BILL "DOC" McCLUNG

Bill 'Doc' McClung acts as both a tour guide and tour captain at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation. He has volunteered at the Memorial since 2009. Bill was drafted into the US Army from his hometown of Kearny, NJ after graduating from college and teaching for a year in the NJ public school system. He entered the service in June 1968. He received his basic training at Ft. Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina and advanced training at the Army's Medical Training Center, Fort Sam Houston, and San Antonio, Texas. He remained at Fort Sam for 6 months as an instructor at Medical Training Center. He was then sent to The Republic of South Vietnam and served as a combat medic for a reconnaissance platoon with the 1st Cavalry Division in III Corps for 7 months and then as a medic at a Battalion Aid Station for 5 months.

Today, Bill is retired after 27 years with Johnson & Johnson as Director of Management Education & Development. He lives in Little Silver, NJ with his wife Lorraine. They have two grown sons who still live in the Monmouth County area.

Bill is a member of the VFW, Vietnam Veterans of America, the First Cavalry Division Assn., the 7th Cavalry Assn., the 5th Bn. 7 Cav. Assn. and the NJ Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation. He enjoys volunteering at the Memorial and Education Center to ensure that today's younger generation supplements their classroom learning and hear from veterans who actually experienced the Vietnam Era and War.

DAN O'LEARY

Dan O'Leary was born and raised in West Orange, NJ and now lives in Jackson, NJ. He graduated from West Orange High School in 1961. Dan was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964 and served 13 months in Ft. Hood, Texas with the Second Armored Division, 54th Signal Battalion (Combat Support). He served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966 with the Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV). Dan was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal and the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal for his service.

Dan retired from PSE&G in 2006 after 43 years. He worked the last 18 years as a Chief Lineman.

Dan has been a volunteer tour guide at the NJ Vietnam Veterans' Memorial since 2006.

Free tours are offered each Saturday beginning in February, through the week before the deadline, for scholarship applicants who need to tour and want to talk with Veteran tour guides to help prepare for their essays.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS' MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation offers a meaningful and engaging experience that recognizes the sacrifices, courage and valor of Vietnam veterans and fosters a thorough understanding of the Vietnam Era.

The NJVVMF's Museum & Educational Center is located adjacent to the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial off the Garden State Parkway at exit 116 in Holmdel, NJ. Hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and by special appointment. Admission is $7 adults; $5 senior citizens and students; and children 10 years of age or younger and veterans and active military personnel are free. For more information, visit www.njvvmf.org or call (732) 335-0033.