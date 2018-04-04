Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties Continues Partnership with Food Circus

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties (BBBSMMC) is continuing its partnership with Food Circus in the “Donate-A-Dollar” campaign that works to raise funds to sustain and expand the agency’s 1-to-1 mentoring program.

Food Circus, a locally owned grocery store with five locations in Monmouth County, works year round with local non-profit organizations to help coordinate fundraising opportunities to support the mission of their agency. The Donate-A-Dollar campaign occurs directly inside of all Food Circus locations where shoppers are asked by cashiers if they’d like to donate towards these location organizations.

“Food Circus started the icon program over a decade ago to give direct financial support to local families and charities in need,” stated Lou Scaduto, Jr., President of Food Circus. “Together with our customers we have raised in excess of $100,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters. We are proud to be a strong community partner since 1956.”

BBBSMMC served as the first “Donate-A-Dollar” recipient of 2018 and received 100% of the donations from this campaign. Last month, thanks to all of the customers & team members who helped promote this event, an outstanding $10,300 was raised in total for BBBSMMC.

“BBBSMMC is funded through community support and Food Circus has been a big part of this support for many years. We would not be able to provide as many children with a Big Brother or Big Sister if companies like Food Circus didn’t step up to help. We are very grateful for all they do for our agency and others in our community” stated William Salcedo, Executive Director.

BBBSMMC would like to thank Food Circus and their loyal customers for their generosity and commitment to helping local organizations throughout the year.