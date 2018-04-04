Holy Humor Sunday at AH First Presbyterian

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS --- Pastor Kathy Genus and members of the First Presbyterian Church will continue the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus at Sunday's 10 a.m. worship service .

All area residents are invited to attend what is called "Holy Humor Sunday" at the 127-year-old church at Third and East Highland avenues.

According to Genus, the church will be filled with joy, laughter and smiles to recognize that the Resurrection is not a one-time event "but an opportunity for the ever-recreating God to renew us each and every day."

The sermon will be entitled "Giggling with God" and attendees are asked to wear bright colors as a symbol of joy.

"The idea is that God had the last laugh over death," says Genus, who urges attendees to wear bright colors and silly hats and bring your smile, your sense of humor and a joke or two to share.

Among other things, the pastor encourages attendees to (a) practice smiling, (b) prepare jokes and stories in advance, (c) begin rejoicing in God -- no need to wait -- , (d) try on a few good belly laughs, (e) prepare a few practical jokes, (f) invite someone who likes to laugh and (g) invite someone who needs to laugh."