Structure Fire in the North Middletown Section of Middletown Township



PHOTO: Fire escapes the 2nd floor roof of a structure on Vinyard Avenue in Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 3:43 AM on Friday, March 30, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to the smell of smoke in the area of Thompson and Harmony Avenues ultimately the fire was located at 30 Vineyard Ave, Middletown in the North Middletown section of the Township reported by a driver on Thompson Avenue. Upon arrival, Third Assistant Chief Chenoweth reported fire showing on the second floor of the structure. Chief Chenoweth had just completed a fire alarm response in the New Monmouth area, he had requested the two stations that responded to that assignment follow over to the smell of smoke. Belford Engine and Belford Independent fire companies as well as The East Keansburg and Port Monmouth Fire Company’s went to work suppress the fire. Chief Russel Mount requested the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) support from the Community Fire Company to provide interior firefighter safety support to the initial assignment.

PHOTO: Firefighter ventilates the roof

The structure was not occupied at the time of the fire. Initial arriving firefighters employed (2) 1 ¾’’ attack lines to suppress the fire. A 200 foot Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply was used from the nearest hydrant, which was across highway 36 causing traffic to be diverted. . Positive pressure ventilation was employed to help minimize smoke damage. Thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure all fire was found with minimal damage to the structure. The structure sustained heavy fire damage to the second floor and smoke damage throughout the structure.

The fire was considered under control at 4:00a.m. All units were cleared from the scene by 6:35a.m.

Approximately 50 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from East Keansburg, Port Monmouth, Belford Engine, Belford Independent and Community Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit as well as the Safety Unit responded and operated at the scene. No injuries occurred.

Middletown and Leonardo First Aids responded to provide medical services.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Fire Department First Assistant Chief Russell Mount.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.