Brookdale to Host Shakespeare Birthday Bash

LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College will celebrate the 454th birthday of William Shakespeare with the eighth annual Shakespeare Read-A-Thon on Thursday, April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lincroft.

Residents of all ages are invited to dress as their favorite Shakespearean character, read from their favorite plays and sonnets and join friends, family and community members in a collaborative reading from the Bard’s works.

This year’s program will honor retiring Brookdale Humanities Dean Carl Calendar, an esteemed faculty member and administrator who has served at the college since 1970.

“This annual celebration is designed to encourage students and community members to conquer their apprehension over Shakespeare’s language and find the fun in the Bard’s works,” said Brookdale English Professor James Cody. “In that spirit, we are happy to focus this year on the favorite moments and scenes of one of our biggest resident Shakespeare experts and fans, the beloved Carl Calendar.”

The Read-A-Thon will be held in the Brookdale Performing Arts Center, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Refreshments will be served. Parking is in Lot 1. For more information contact Professor James Cody or call (732) 224-2681.