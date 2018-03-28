Friends of Crawford House Host Historical Commission

Standing, from left:Vice-Chair Randall Gabrielan, Executive Director John Fabiano, Glenn Cashion, Mayor Donald Burden, Peter Van Nortwick, Joseph A. Grabas; seated, from left Maureen O'Connor Leach, Chair Barbara Harrigan, Ellen Terry, and Muriel J. Smith

TINTON FALLS - Friends of the Crawford House, a mid-19th century home to four generations of the Crawford family, hosted the Monmouth County Historical Commission at its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.

The Crawford family operated their butcher business on the property for the better part of a century. Currently, the borough's Historic Preservation Commission is working with the Open Space Committee and the Environmental Commission to rehabilitate the house and create a facility that can be used by all three volunteer groups. The residence is a contributing structure in the Tinton Falls Village Historic District and is on both the New Jersey and National Registries of Historic places.

Over the generations, members of thee Crawford family served as abattoirs in the family business, owners of a general store, and tax collectors for Tinton Falls. The vision for the house includes use as a local history and cultural center, as well as a focal point for the trail system currently under development. It is one of only a few remaining early 19th century houses in Monmouth County and uses a Dutch framing system prevalent at the time, using sawed rather than hand-hewn timbers. The property is also the site of a slave burial ground dating to the Lewis Morris iron works of the 17th century.

Persons interested in becoming part of the project are invited to join the Friends of the Crawford House, a non-profit group currently being formed. For more information, visit the Friends of the Crawford House Facebook page, Twitter @crawfordHouse|TF, or contact Stacey Slowinski at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Guy Buck at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .