Brookdale Students to Host Concert for California Animal Shelter

PHOTO: "TEDDY BEAR was lost within the #thomasfire evacuation zone on December 30th. Mommy saw her on Facebook and came in to reclaim her!"

LINCROFT, NJ - Community members of all ages are invited to attend a benefit concert on the 2nd floor of The Inkwell, located at 665 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ.

The live music event is scheduled for April 8 and will raise funds for the Ventura County Animal Shelter in California, which has seen an influx of stray animals following the mudslides and wildfires on the western side of the state.

Musical acts include the following artists: Riley Schiro, Chris Dubrow, Natalie Farrell, Matthew Raspanti, and Jon Conte.

The benefit concert is hosted by students in Brookdale’s The Innovation Network (TIN), a club whose college-wide initiative allows students to earn college credit for organizing and participating in service-learning projects.

Recent TIN projects included a benefit auction for Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a 3K Walk for hurricane-affected Caribbean islands, a campus-wide “greening” initiative, as well as opening up a Community Garden in Neptune, NJ.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show. Cost of entry is a minimum $5 donation. Additional contributions by non-attendees and attendees alike are welcome.

For more information visit the Noise in the Attic Facebook page, created by The Inkwell.