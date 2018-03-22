Holmdel Parents & Guardians Invited to “The Smoke Screen”

HOLMDEL, NJ - The Holmdel Alliance & the Holmdel School District have partnered to offer this informative and important presentation.

If you are a parent, guardian, caregiver, and/or educator who is responsible for a teen’s health and safety, please don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn the facts about a growing trend.

Presented by Doug S. Collier, M.A., DEA, (Ret.)

DATE: Wednesday, March 28, 2018

TIME: 6:00-7:00 PM

PLACE: Holmdel High School

According to the CDC, e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among youth.

● In the United States, youth are more likely than adults to use e-cigarettes.

● In 2016, more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, including 4.3% of middle school students and 11.3% of high school students.

Satz 8th grade students & HHS 9th grade student will attend a similar program during the school day on March 28, 2018.