Middletown Reformed Church Invites You to Palm Sunday Service

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Middletown Reformed Church invites you to Palm Sunday worship at 10:30 AM on March 25th. Rev. Tricia Sheffield's sermon is titled "Into Jerusalem."

The Joyful Noise Adult Choir's anthems are "Ride On, King Jesus" and "The Palms". The New Jericho Children's Choir will sing "Shout, Sing, Celebrate!" with brass bell accompaniment.

Our Children and Worship young ones, under the leadership of Beverly Bova Scarano, will celebrate their annual mini Seder.

Please join us! All are welcome!

Middletown Reformed Church is a welcoming and affirming congregation in the Reformed Church in America. For more information, please visit our website www.mrchurch.us.