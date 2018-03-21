Food for Fines Program at County Libraries

SHREWSBURY, NJ – Eastern Branch Library, together with all the branches and headquarters libraries of the Monmouth County Library, will once again conduct their Food for Fines program during National Library Week April 8 through April 14.

The Food for Fines program invites library users who are delinquent in returning library materials to do so without having to pay the penalty for delinquency so long as they bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the April to Fulfill food drive for each dollar of late fees owed during that week.

Donations do not cover lost or damaged library materials, nor food items past their expiration date, in glass containers, separated from multipacks, sample size, or non-perishable. Donations do include packages of household paper products.

Formerly FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, April to Fulfill is a monthlong program to support battling hunger every day.

Food bank operations face periods of greatest need between January and August — a time outside of traditional periods of giving and volunteering coinciding with the holiday season. Non-perishable items are requested by families daily, but the most frequently-requested items are those not covered by public assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP. These requests range from baby diapers to personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, tampons and more.

Nutritious items most welcome include canned fruit, meat, tuna fish and soup, vegetables, fruit juices, coffee, tea, powdered milk, dry soup, cereals, pastas, rice and beans, together with peanut butter and jelly, baby foods and formulas, and tomato and pasta sauces.

Last year, the Monmouth County Library collected enough food through its Food for Fines program and other donations brought to the library during the month provide to 7,605 meals for those in need.

For further information on this program, and all programs and activities available through the library, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.