Two Special Community Worship Services in Atlantic Highlands

PHOTO: Central Baptist Church is one of the churches involved in the Holy Week procession in Atlantic Highlands for the Stations of the Cross.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - This year, the Area Association of Community Churches will be observing Holy Week with two services. The first will be the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, March 30. It will begin at St. Paul Baptist Church at noon. Congregants will process to Central Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, the United Methodist Church, and Kings Highway Faith Fellowship. You are welcome to stay for the entire service, or worship at just one church. Pastors and musicians from Calvary Chapel, Central Baptist Church, St. Paul Church, All Saints Memorial, First Presbyterian, and the United Methodist Church will preach on the last words of Christ and perform the beautiful music of Lent.

PHOTO: Easter Sunrise Service will be held at the gazebo in the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor at 6:30 AM.

You can also join us on Easter morning at the Atlantic Highlands Harbor Gazebo for our annual Easter Sunrise Service. It is a beautiful tradition to join our brothers and sisters from all the local churches to celebrate the resurrection as we watch the sun rise over the ocean. The service begins at 6:30 a.m. and will feature Rev. Phil Raynis of Kings Highway Faith Fellowship as the preacher, as well as local musicians.

For more information, please call the Central Baptist Church office at 732-291-8111 or send them an email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .