Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties to Host Tutu 2.2 with RunCollege

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties, in partnership with RunCollege, is holding their 2nd Annual Tutu 2.2 event at the Asbury Park Biergarten on April 8, 2018 at 9:22 A.M. Participants can choose to run or walk and pre-registered entries will receive a tutu and t-shirt to wear at the event.

All participants of the 2.2 mile run or walk are encouraged to wear a tutu and enjoy the day! Have fun with this race by adding your own personal touches to your outfit. Awards will be presented for Best Costume, in addition to the top 10 male and female finishers. Registration is still open online at www.TutuRuns.com through April 7. On-site registration is also available on race day.

Tutu 2.2 benefits BBBSMMMC by raising money to support their 1-to-1 mentoring programs, where children are matched with a mentor. While fundraising is not required to run, it is highly encouraged by the organization. Anyone is able to contribute toward or sponsor this campaign at www.giveffect.com/campaigns/5942-asbury-park-tutu-2-2.

“Our agency is grateful for the opportunity to partner with RunCollege again this year on the Tutu 2.2. The race is a great one for all ages and raises needed funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Last year we raised $10,000 from the event and our goal is to surpass that amount this year” commented BBBSMMC’s Executive Director William Salcedo.

Participants who raise between $50 and $100 will receive a premium tutu and other incentives like a BBBS tote bag or a Tutu 2.2 beer mug. Fundraising will do more than just provide participants with gifts, raising $2,000 will help BBBSMMMC to fully fund a Big-Little match and sustain it for a full year, providing a life-long relationship for the match.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties hosts several events a year to raise money and create awareness of their organization. To find other upcoming events for BBBSMMC, visit: www.bbbsmmc.org/events.