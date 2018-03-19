Fed-Ex Truck Strikes Railway Overpass in Holmdel

HOLMDEL, NJ - This afternoon at 1:14 pm, a tractor trailer that was traveling on Laurel Avenue struck the New Jersey Transit railroad bridge, slicing the trailers roof off.

There were no other vehicles involved, the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Laurel Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Route 35 and Boxwood Terrace.

P.S.A. - There's multiple signs in both directions prior to the NJ Transit bridge advising of the 12 ft. 5 in. height restrictions, trust us on this one!