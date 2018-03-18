Renee Swartz Re-elected Library Board Chair

PHOTO: Monmouth County Library Commission Chair Renee B Swartz with Monmouth County Freeholder Director and library liaison LIllian G. Burry.

MANALAPAN, NJ – Renee B. Swartz, Rumson, was unanimously re-elected chairperson of the Monmouth County Library Commission during its reorganization meeting, continuing a position she has maintained for nearly half a century. She was first appointed to the Commission in 1966 and has served as its chairperson since 1976.

Swartz, a graduate of Barnard College, who also studied at Bryn Mawr and Douglass colleges, has served in numerous library positions on Institutes, museums, and libraries both in New Jersey and on national boards. She is a founding member and serves as Chair of the NJ Center for the Book, as well as a member and chair of the NJ Library State Library Advisory Council. By Presidential appointments, she has also served on the Institute of Museum and Library Services Board, a federal agency administering funds to approximately 140,000 libraries and museums, as well as the White House Conference on Aging, representing President George W. Bush in 2005.

Swartz has been recognized locally, state-wide and nationally for her work with libraries. She has been appointed to several White House Conferences of Library and information Services task forces, and both ALTA, the American Library Trustee Association and NJLA, the state Library Association. The recipient of numerous awards, she has been recognized by the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders in recognition of remarkable public service as a library champion and advocate and was named NJ Library Champion by the the State Library for “tirelessly promoting and advocating for the importance of libraries, reading, and literacy.” She has appeared in Who’s Who in Library and Information Service, a Publication of the American Library Association, since 1982.

In addition to her library work, Swartz is also active with Barnard College, having served as president of the National Alumnae Association, the Barnard College Club of Central New Jersey and vice chair of the National Centennial celebration in the late 1980s. She also served on the Brookdale Community College Founding Board of Directors as well as the Monmouth County Day Care Center in Red Bank.

Also re-appointed for continuing terms were Frank Wells of Union Beach, vice-chairman, Deputy Mayor Nancy Grbelja of Millstone and Peter Doyle of Atlantic Highlands, co-treasurers and Mayor Donald W. Burden of Shrewsbury, secretary. Other members of the commission include Grace Abramov of Howell and James S. Gray of Manalapan. Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry is the Board of Freeholders liaison to the Library Commission.

The Monmouth County Library Commission maintains the 12 branches and headquarters libraries of the County Library system and includes 14 member libraries, all under the aegis of Judi Tolchin, executive Library Director and Heidi Amici, assistant Library Director. Marilyn DeJesus is branch services librarian, Pat Findra children’s coordinator, Donna Mansfield, both programming coordinator and chief librarian at the Library Headquarters in Manalapan, Veronica Stevens, young adult programming coordinator, Kelly Tubridy, processing, and Val Pasko, art and display.

The mission of the County Library System is to support the development of a lifelong interest in the pursuit of knowledge through reading and learning. The facilities serve both as a primary lending library and a community center promoting library use for everyone and offering collections, professional services, information resources and innovative programming to attract and educate all interests through automated access to a network of electronic content resources as well as historical, entertaining, musical and cultural programs offered on a regular basis throughout the library system.

Branch managers are Kim Avagliano, Eastern Branch, Jane Reynolds, Atlantic Highlands, Josephine Mayer, Allentown, Stephanie Laurino, Colts Neck, Diana Zambrano, Hazlet, Karen Nealis, Holmdel, Beth Henderson, Howell, Robyn Miller, Marlboro, Rachael Scalise, Ocean, Barbara Eckert, Oceanport, Sue Domas, Wall and Kathleen Kenny, West Long Branch.

For further information on the library, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.