Spend April in the Parks

PHOTO: Try the Park System climbing wall at the Clayton Park Activity Center, Upper Freehold, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 7.

LINCROFT — April brings Splendid Spring Strolls, Earth Day, the return of Historic Walnford’s gristmill demonstrations, and countless other opportunities to enjoy the Monmouth County Park System. Here’s what’s planned for the month:

Co-Ed Open Basketball - 20 & Up

Mondays, April 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 from 8-10 p.m.

Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls

This basketball program is open to men and women age 20 and over. Emphasis of this program is exercise and fun. The cost is $5 per person per session; cash or check only.

Splendid Spring Strolls

Friday, April 6 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft - Meet in the Old Orchard parking lot.

Friday, April 20 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park - Meet in the Rocky Point parking lot in Highlands.

Friday, April 27 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone - Meet in the Agress Road parking lot.

Say “farewell” to the frigid weather as you join a Park Naturalist on a peaceful trail walk. FREE!

Strike While the Iron is Hot

Saturday & Sunday, April 7 & 8 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Master Craftsman Tom Kelleher of Old Sturbridge Village will be sharing his 19th century blacksmith expertise. FREE!

Mill Demonstrations

Saturdays & Sundays, April 7 & 8, 14 & 15, 21 & 22 and 28 & 29 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. FREE!

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, April 7 & 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Visit the out kitchen and see what's cooking on the woodstove. FREE!

Climb Time

Saturday, April 7 from 1-5 p.m.

Clayton Park Activity Center, Upper Freehold

Saturday, April 21 from 1-5 p.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro

Try our 25’ portable climbing wall. Climbers must be 42” or taller and age 8 or older (under 18 with adult). FREE!

Spring Peeper Walk

Saturday, April 7 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen

Explore woods and wetlands during this naturalist-led walk and look for amphibians. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Open Ceramics

Sunday, April 8 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft

Choose from a large selection of bisque fired pottery pieces to glaze and make your own. Children age 12 and under are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $6 per hour plus price of bisque ware; cash or check only. Pieces will be fired in about a week.

Blacksmith Demonstration

Sunday, April 8 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Come see what the Blacksmith is making in his workshop. FREE!

Men's Open Gym Basketball

Sundays, April 8, 15, 22 & 29 from 8-10 a.m.

Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls

Shoot some hoops in the Rec Center’s full court gym. The cost is $5 per person per session; cash or check only.

Find Your Path in Volunteering

Tuesday, April 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft

Discover the many unique opportunities the Volunteer In Parks program has to offers. Open to ages 14 & up.

Roving Naturalist

Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m.

Shark River Park, Wall

Join our Roving Naturalist for a walk and discuss seasonal points of interest, search for signs of wildlife, and identify a bird or two. This is a 1.5-2 hour program, but feel free to join in or drop out at any point. Dress for the weather as light rain is not a deterrent. FREE!

Spinning and Knitting Demonstration

Saturday, April 14 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Be inspired to learn an old craft as Jodey Forbes demonstrates the art of spinning fleece as well as various stitches in knitting. FREE!

Animal Hours at Huber Woods

Sunday, April 15 from 2-3 p.m.

Huber Woods Lodge, Middletown

Come visit and learn about the Huber Woods Reptile House’s snakes, turtles, frogs and bugs during this special animal meet and greet while the Reptile House undergoes renovation. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Thursday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, Long Branch

Join a Park System Naturalist for this laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about an hour and see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy this walk. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series: Trying to Bring Back Oysters

Thursday, April 19 from 7-8 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Explore the history of shellfishing in Monmouth County from the Native Americans to the exhaustion of oyster beds by pollution and over-harvesting. FREE!

Great Spring Perennial Plant Swap

Saturday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Bring plants in one-quart, one-gallon or two-gallon containers and take home the same size and number of plants. Please label all plants. Plant intake is from 8:30-10 a.m. Plant selection from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. FREE!

Spring Craft Show

Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fort Monmouth Recreation Area, Tinton Falls

Find a unique, hand-crafted gift for yourself or a special person in your life during this show. Admission and parking are free.

Earth Day Activities 2018

Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Park System is celebrating Earth Day with free eco-activities throughout the county. Here’s what is planned:

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Discover cool coastal animals and artifacts like whales, sea turtles, fish, crabs, and even tiny plankton during this interactive touch and tell program. Tours will also be given of the historic Seabrook-Wilson House.

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Discover this charming park’s floral beauty, hidden places, and native plants. Find out how to become an earth-friendly gardener.

Huber Woods Environmental Center, Middletown

See snakes and reptiles during a family-oriented show. There will also be freshwater pond creatures on view.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell

Enjoy live animal shows featuring reptiles and amphibians at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.; and naturalist led-walks at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft

Make hands-on crafts that celebrate wildlife and Mother Earth.

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, April 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear music from yesteryear played on an accordion. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. Open to ages 10 and up (under 18 with adult). Cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Seabrook-Wilson House Tours

Sundays, April 22 & 29 from 1-4 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Visit this house, which dates back to the early 1700s. See displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. FREE!

Sheep Shearing/Wool Days

Saturday & Sunday, April 28 & 29 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

This annual demonstration allows visitors to appreciate the work of an old-fashioned sheep shearer. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.