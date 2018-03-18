Improvements at Middletown Intersection Begin Monday, March 19

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On or about Monday, March 19, construction will begin on Church Street (County Route 50) adjacent to the intersection of Church Street and Kings Highway.

There will be five-day closure of Church Street near the intersection of Church Street and Kings Highway, however, Kings Highway will remain open at all times. It is anticipated that Church Street will be closed from Monday, March 19 through Friday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting. All motorists should follow the posted detours.

The construction work is expected to be substantially completed by mid May. Motorists should expect intermittent lane shifts on Kings Highway and road closures and detours on Church Street as work is being completed.

“This project is the result of studies that evaluated traffic issues at the intersection” said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The goal is to improve operations and overall safety of the traveling public in the area.”

The improvements will include the installation of a fully-actuated traffic signal, widening of Kings Highway to accommodate a center left-turn lane for entering Church Street, new pavement road surface, a new peanut-stone curb, drainage, pedestrian sidewalks and ADA Compliant Curb Ramps.

The works is being performed by Lucas Construction. The estimated cost of construction for the entire improvement project is $389,000.

In total, the County maintains of approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.