Arbor Day Foundation Names Atlantic Highlands Tree City USA for the 37th Year

PHOTO: A tree planting in 2015 in memory of John Scott, a former AH Shade Tree Commissioner. (AHH file photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Atlantic Highlands was named a year Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Atlantic Highlands achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

In addition, Atlantic Highlands has achieved the Growth Award for the 8th year. The Growth Award highlights innovative programs and projects as well as increased commitment of resources for urban forestry. It also provides an opportunity to share new ideas and successes across the country.

“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities like City make smart investments in urban forests,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits.”

Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION: The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org